Man from Hajdúhadház forced a young woman into prostitution

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a man for the crime of qualified human trafficking and forced labor. The perpetrator persuaded his female acquaintance to engage in sexual activities for money and then he took the money from her.

In June 2020, the young woman met a man much older on an Internet community site and then met in person. The victim fell in love with the man, who, taking advantage of the woman’s emotional dependence, persuaded her to engage in prostitution in early September 2020 and then took her money.

The victim complied with the defendant’s request. The man met the woman in the morning in Debrecen, checked her clothes, and left her on one of the busy sections of the road. The victim usually earned between 15,000 and 40,000 forints a day in prostitution and handed it over almost entirely to the man every day. Between early September and early December, the young woman was out on the road in the town every day. During the above period, it was often the case that the man beat or kicked the victim if he found little income, or in his opinion, the woman did not do the job well.

The relationship between the accused and the victim was severed in the first days of December 2020 as the man went abroad to work.

The investigation was carried out by the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Police Headquarters.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the Debrecen General Court for the crime of trafficking in human beings and forced labor for the purpose of gaining regular advantage against the accused who is currently under arrest.

In the indictment, the Prosecutor General’s Office filed a motion for the tribunal to sentence the accused to imprisonment and a fine and to prohibit him from practicing public affairs. The Prosecutor General’s Office also issued a motion in the indictment regarding the specific amount of the sentence in the event that the man confesses to committing the crime charged against him at the preparatory hearing of the tribunal and waives his right to a trial.

ugyeszseg.hu