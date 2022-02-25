The church cooperation of the University of Debrecen across the border

The church cooperation of the University of Debrecen across the border

In the field of education and research, the University of Debrecen is planning further collaborations with several Hungarian higher education institutions in Transylvania. The resulting knowledge transfer can contribute to the scientific and economic development of the Transylvanian Reformed Diocese, the region, and can also offer new opportunities for the UD to gain experience.

Regarding the possibility of cooperation, the chairman of the board of trustees emphasized that common goals had been set that could help increase the retention power of the Transylvanian region and support the local communities.

