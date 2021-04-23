A Member of Parliament also collected the trash in Hajdúböszörmény

Garbage collection started in the morning in different parts of Hajdúböszörmény on Earth Day, April 22, published on the community’s municipal website.

The outside-Debrecen street was cleaned of rubbish on Thursday by field guards, public area supervisors, city leaders and Member of Parliament István Tiba.

The area around Csónákázó Lake has beautified thanks to the collaboration of the Hajdúböszörmény community of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Public employment workers took care of the cleaning of Külső-újfehértói út, Külső-hadházi út and Nagy-Bocskai vineyard.

The Böszörmény Swallow’s Nest Association also joined the call and the Cemetery Square was cleared of waste.

On Earth Day, trees, shrubs and various plants were also planted in the settlement.

debreceninap.hu