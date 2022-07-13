Firefighters continue to fight against wildfire in Hajdú-Bihar county

A mower and the undergrowth of the nearby forest burned on four hectares yesterday afternoon in Kismarja on Fekete tanya.



An agricultural tractor also burned down. The professional firefighters from Berettyóújfalu and the municipal firefighters from Létavértes intervened with three water jets and hand tools and informed the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate.

A baling machine was smoking early on Tuesday in Széchenyi Street in Sárrétudvari. The owner started extinguishing the fire with a powder extinguisher upon the arrival of the professional firefighters from Püspökladány. The unit cleaned the baler, removed the straw, and stopped smoking.

A motorcycle and a car towing a trailer collided on Tuesday morning on highway number 4 near Debrecen. Professional firefighters from Debrecen inspected the vehicles, de-energized them, and removed the spilled fuel from the road. The ambulance service transported one person to the hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon, 100 square meters of dry avar and reeds burned next to main road No. 33 near Hortobágy. The Balmazújváros local government firefighters marched and extinguished the fire with a water jet.

The roof of an outbuilding and the items stored in it burned yesterday afternoon in Monostorpályi on Létai Street. Professional firefighters from Debrecen and municipal firefighters from Létavérts extinguished the fire with a water jet.

Six hectares of dry stubble and grass vegetation burned on Tuesday afternoon in Debrecen at the end of Csonkatorony Street. Professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúszoboszló put out the fire with five water jets and hand tools.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate