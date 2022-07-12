Firefighters in Hajdú-Bihar county continued to have work due to wildfires and fallen tree branches

On Monday, the county’s firefighters received several alarms about burning undergrowth and broken branches.



The undergrowth burned in an area of ​​about 1,500 square meters in Hajdú Street in Nádudvar on Monday morning. The professional firefighters of Píspökladany extinguished the fire with a water jet and hand tools, the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate informed.

Dry debris burned in an area of ​​three hundred square meters yesterday afternoon near Hajdúnánás next to the M3 highway. The professional firefighters from Hajdúnán intervened with a water jet and hand tools. In Hosszúpályi, a similarly large area of ​​undergrowth burned on Ibolya Street. The professional firefighters of Létavértes intervened here. Firefighters from the local municipality put out the dry grass burning on 500 square meters in Fasor Street.

In Debrecen, the firefighters of the county seat were alerted to three locations due to broken tree branches. They had to intervene in Panoráma út, Derék utca and Mikszáth Kálmán utca to remove tree branches.

Two trees fell dangerously on Árpád tér in Nyíradony on Monday morning. The professional firefighters from Nyíradony intervened with chainsaws to remove the tree, which was threatening both pedestrian traffic and the building.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate