Motorists will soon be able to pass the new highway junction in Józsa

The second junction of the M35 highway in Hajdú-Bihar county, Józsa, has been completed: a full-fledged junction was built under the project with the junction branches connected to it, as well as public lighting, writes the Colas Út community page.

The new junction that has been built will provide the Józsa settlement and the BMW industrial park with the possibility of building a direct highway connection in the future, which also represents a long-term development opportunity for the settlement. Motorists are expected to be able to use the new junction from August, they write.

The project includes the establishment of two new connections to the economic zone that houses the BMW factory under construction, magyareptok.hu reports.

The reconstruction works of junction 354 of the M35 motorway were carried out by Duna Aszfalt Zrt. in the investment of the National Infrastructure Development Zrt. (NIF). was realized with the work of.

Car traffic is expected to start in August During the development, both junctions are of great importance:

With the work of Duna Aszfalt, the currently trumpet-shaped junction, located approximately 2 kilometers from the BMW factory, at the highway’s kilometer section 36+652, was rebuilt into a full-fledged, clover-shaped junction.

As a result of the implementation of the development, access to the North-West Economic Zone of Debrecen was ensured from all directions.

Photos: Colas út