The Debrecen athletes taking part in the European University Games took their oath

The members of the Debrecen team preparing for the European University Games (EUG) in Lodz were presented in a festive setting on Tuesday. The University of Debrecen will be represented in Poland by a delegation of fifty people: athletes, sports leaders, chaperones, organizers, and university leaders.

The sixth European University Games will be held between July 14 and 31 in Lodz, Poland. Before the departure, on Tuesday, a ceremonial farewell and briefing were held at the University of Debrecen. This was the last meeting with the athletes and the professional staff preparing for Poland. The University of Debrecen will be interested in four sports at the games – water polo, futsal, tennis, and chess.

As is known, in two years the University of Debrecen, the University of Miskolc, the Hungarian University and College Sports Federation (MEFS) and the municipalities of the two cities will host the European University Games. The current event in Poland also gives the Debrecen delegation the opportunity to gather experience as observers in relation to the organization and coordination tasks.

In his speech at the team presentation, Chancellor Zoltán Bács emphasized that sport is a strategic sector at the University of Debrecen, and the athletes representing the institution can now strengthen this with their results.

The water polo, futsal, and tennis players from the University of Debrecen will be the first to leave for the biggest European multisport event for university students on July 14, followed by the jugglers on July 22. A total of around 400 athletes from Hungarian higher education institutions will participate in the European University Games in Poland.

hirek.unideb.hu