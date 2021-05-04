COVID-19 updates in Hungary, as of 1 May:

Now that Hungary has reached the 4 million vaccinated milestone, immunity certificate holders are able to visit theaters, cinemas, gyms, swimming pools, zoos, museums, libraries and sports events. Hotels and the indoor premises of restaurants may also welcome guests who have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19.

Obligatory, universal mask-wearing remains in place and there must only be one customer per 10 m2 in shops.