Yet another Newborn in Our Common Eland Herd!

Not long after our reopening on May 1, we are now happy to announce yet another new arrival in Hungary’s largest common eland herd. Born on April 11, the lively little female is getting more and more curious of her mates in the Africa Panorama Enclosure, where you will get to see the whole group of now nine. Common elands are fairly rare in Hungarian zoos, found only at Zoo Győr and our park, where we welcome new calves every year.

Native to the savannahs in South and East Africa, common elands (Taurotragus oryx) are the second largest antelope species, with a maximum wither height of 180 cm and a weight of up to 1000 kg for adult males. Such a remarkable size is coupled with an impressive reddish sand-colored coat with white stripes from back to belly and straight spiral horns for both sexes, often over 50 cm in length. Threatened primarily by habitat loss as well as poaching for meat, skin and trophies, they are included in the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Like a number of other residents, the youngest member of the herd is yet to be adopted. If you want to make her really happy while also offering us tremendous help, please consider becoming a zoo foster parent. Further info at: www.zoodebrecen/support

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park