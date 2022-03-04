The old man, who had been held captive by the prostitute in Debrecen, espaced through a window

The Debrecen tribunal handed down a verdict on 28 February in the case of the two women who lured the victims into their homes and then detained and abused them there.

The court found the defendants guilty as accomplices in two counts of kidnapping, as a crime of assault, and misuse of seven counts.

Therefore, the first-degree defendant was sentenced to 4 years to 6 months in prison and 5 years to disqualification from public service, while the second-degree defendant was sentenced to 5 years to 4 months in prison and 6 years to disqualify from public affairs.

According to the verdict, the two women are close relatives, a mother and a daughter who

entered the victims’ trust and invited them to their apartment in Nyírábrány, where they would release them only after they gave them money.

The younger accused was a prostitute in Debrecen and was introduced to the male victim by his sister at a temporary accommodation, which the first-degree defendant met there on 13 August 2019, as he was visiting his daughters at that accommodation at the time.

The mother used the trust of the single, sick victim in need of support and offered to move to Nyírábrány. She justified this by saying that one of her daughters was pregnant and the old man was the father of the unborn child.

The emotionally influenced, lonely, sick victim believed the first-degree defendant’s claim and went with the first-degree defendant to her house in Nyírábrány.

The first-degree defendant took the man’s handbag, which contained his personal documents and credit card, and told him and his daughter that they would not be returned to him until his pension could be taken up. The victim did not want to enter the PIN code belonging to his bank card, he also wanted to leave the house in Nyírábrány, so the first-degree defendant slapped him twice.

The defendants kept the victim in the summer kitchen of the property until September 6, 2019, and the door was not locked. The defendants regularly shouted at the hard-moving victim, who was also abused by the first-degree defendant, and as a result of the threats and violence, the man even signed a document whose contents he did not know.

The man was able to climb out of the kitchen window in the morning on September 6, 2019, and then went to the mayor’s office for help, where the case was reported to the police.

During the police action at the defendants’ place of residence, the documents and bank cards issued in the victim’s name were found, seized, and then issued to him.

In another case, a woman was struck with an iron pipe, a handle, and a trouser strap

In an earlier case, the defendants also tricked an acquaintance of theirs into their apartment in Nyírábrány after 13 August 2019 to raise money. A few days later, the senior defendant asked the victim for her personal documents and credit card. The woman trusted the defendants, so she also gave them the identification code on her credit card. The next day, the senior defendant suspected the victim of stealing 25,000 forints from them and threatened not to let her out of the house until he returned the money.

The younger accused then attacked the frightened woman and slammed her all over the body with an iron pipe, then later struck the woman with a leather belt, demanding the money from her. On the same evening, the younger defendant took the victim to the summer kitchen and sprinkled hot water from a plastic cup on her thigh, then punched him with a broom handle, but by that time the defendants demanded HUF 500,000 from him.

The victim was finally able to flee the house on 11 September 2019 and asked for help from local residents.

The judgment of the Debrecen General Court is not final, it is aggravated by the prosecutor’s office, while the accused and their defendants appealed primarily for acquittal.

Until the final judgment of the appellate court, the tribunal ordered the criminal supervision of the accused, and this order became final.

Court of Debrecen

Picture: illustration.