The well-known vocational training center in Debrecen received solar collectors, new windows and insulation

The building of the Commercial and Hospitality Technical School of the Hungarian Vocational Training Center of Debrecen has been renovated. During the development, the goal was to improve the energy use of the building. The modernization will cost almost HUF 240 million.

280 exterior windows in the building were replaced, and the insulation of the building and roof was renewed. Equipped with solar collectors, they improve energy consumption. The energy modernization of the building was carried out for HUF 240 million, using state and EU funds.

The school has 750 students. The institutions of the vocational training center are connected with 175 business organizations, which employ more than 1,100 students in 44 professions.

debreceninap.hu