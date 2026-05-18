A rat infestation has broken out in Debrecen

Residents of an apartment block in Debrecen are terrified after a full-scale rat infestation developed in the building. The rodents are no longer just gathering around the trash bins — they have also gotten inside the walls and are climbing through the pipes all the way up to the tenth floor.

This was reported by the Hungarian news program Tények. Some residents are now afraid to even open their doors. People living there believe the rats multiplied because chickens are being kept carelessly nearby, and leftover food is attracting the rodents.

Some residents are too scared to open their doors, while others cannot sleep because they hear scratching noises coming from behind the bathroom walls. According to locals, the rat population exploded because someone nearby is negligently keeping chickens, and the leftover feed is drawing the pests into the area.