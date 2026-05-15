Brazen theft in Debrecen: Man steals phone left on shop counter

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department is investigating a suspected case of theft.

According to available information, the man seen in the footage stole a mobile phone and a bank card left on a counter in a shop on Péterfia Street in Debrecen at around 8:00 AM on March 31, 2026.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has information related to the crime to contact the Debrecen Police Department in person (4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, Debrecen), or call the 24-hour hotline at +36 52 457 040, the anonymous witness line at +36 80 555 111, or the emergency number 112. All reports will be handled confidentially.