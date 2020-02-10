Eight people arrested by the police

Events of 9 February in numbers:

The police caught eight people and took another twelve to various police stations on 9 February 2020.

Six perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Five people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in six cases.

There were two traffic accidents from which one resulted in minor injuries and one in serious ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu