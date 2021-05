Jerusalema is still a big hit.

After the employees of DKV, the riders of Deák Lovas Birtok also started dancing and joined the worldwide challenge. The song, written in Zulu and performed by Master KG and Nomcebo, has been conquering the world for more than a year now, trying to give hope to humanity even in the most difficult moments.

The video can be viewed by clicking on the image:

debreceninap.hu