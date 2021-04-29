A spectacular dance was performed by the staff of DKV

Bácsi Éva

DKV employees also joined the worldwide Jerusalema dancing challenge and danced to a good hit to the song of Master KG and Nomcebo.

The song, written in Zulu, has been conquering the world for more than a year now, trying to give hope to humanity even in the most difficult moments.

A few weeks ago, the staff of Bethesda Children’s Hospital uploaded a fantastic video of their dance down to Jerusalem, and now DKV’s productions have begun their conquest journey, as they write, the first of the transport companies in Hungary.

 

