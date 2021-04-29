An extreme sports park is being built in Tócóvölgy

Bácsi Éva

The call for tenders for the Tócóvölgyi Extreme Sports Park was published in the Official Journal of the European Union – can be read on the Facebook page of Mayor László Papp.

The long-awaited park will soon be built in our city, which will provide great sports opportunities not only for families but also for young people.

According to the plans, BMX, trial bikes, dirtjump, skateboarding and roller skating tracks will be built in different levels of difficulty, so that beginners to professionals can use the park in Lake Tócóvölgy.

– László Papp.

