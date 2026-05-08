Open gates at DKV: A behind-the-scenes journey on Debrecen public transport

On Saturday, May 9, visitors are invited to the Salétrom Street depot of for a special open day event offering a rare glimpse behind the scenes of urban transportation in Debrecen.

For one day only, the depot gates will open to the public, giving transport enthusiasts, families, and curious visitors the opportunity to discover the world that keeps the city moving every day. Guests can explore maintenance workshops, learn about vehicle servicing processes, and see firsthand the background work required to ensure buses, trams, and trolleybuses operate smoothly each morning.

One of the highlights of the event will be the “Secrets of the Repair Hall” guided tours, where participants can step inside the operational heart of the depot. Another popular attraction promises to be the Historical Tours, bringing the past to life through vintage tickets, old uniforms, photographs, and stories documenting the development of public transport in the city.

Visitors will also have the chance to ride several nostalgic vehicles, including the iconic wooden-bodied tram, the Ikarus 280T trolleybus, the MAZ 103T trolleybus, and surprise vintage Ikarus buses prepared especially for enthusiasts.

Event Program (09:00–16:00)

Guided Programs

Historical Tours: 9:30, 10:30, 11:30, 13:30, 14:30

“Secrets of the Repair Hall”: 10:00, 11:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00

Registration is required for these programs via:

DKV Registration Page

Additional Attractions

Nostalgia bus, trolleybus, and tram services

Traffic safety demonstrations and police motorcycle showcase by the

Firefighting demonstrations and fire engine displays by the

Ambulance presentations by the

Interactive children’s programs by Aquaticum Debrecen , including a meet-and-greet with Bubu, the beach mascot

, including a meet-and-greet with Bubu, the beach mascot Pedal go-karts by

Street food and refreshments including hamburgers, hot dogs, lángos, popcorn, cotton candy, lemonade, ice slushies, retro soft-serve ice cream, coffee, and more

Nostalgia Bus Services

Special vintage buses will operate on circular sightseeing routes through the city, departing from the Salétrom Street depot.

Departure Times

Ikarus 280 : 9:30, 11:30

: 9:30, 11:30 Ikarus 435 : 10:00, 11:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00

: 10:00, 11:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00 Ikarus 620 : 10:30, 13:30

Nostalgia Trolleybus Services

Departure Times

Ikarus 280T : 10:15, 14:15

: 10:15, 14:15 MAZ 103T : 13:00

Nostalgia Tram Service

The famous Favázas villamos will operate between the depot, the Main Railway Station, the University area, and back.

Departure Times

9:00

11:30

15:15

Registration:

DKV Registration Page

Passengers may board and leave the nostalgia services only at the Salétrom Street depot. All rides and event programs are free of charge.

The organizers reserve the right to change the program.

(DKV)