Campus Festival enters its biggest weekend: international stars take over Debrecen

The 2026 Campus Festival enters its third day today, Friday, July 24, with the most internationally focused part of the programme. For the thousands of international students, expats and foreign professionals living in Debrecen, the next two days offer the perfect opportunity to experience one of Hungary’s largest summer festivals while seeing world-famous artists perform in the city’s beautiful Great Forest. The four-day event concludes tomorrow, Saturday, July 25.

While Hungarian performers dominate the first half of the festival, Friday and Saturday belong to the international acts. The weekend is headlined by two of the biggest names in electronic dance music: Dutch trance legend Armin van Buuren and Germany’s iconic dance group Scooter, both of whom have attracted millions of fans around the world over the past three decades.

Friday, July 24

Armin van Buuren (Netherlands)

One of the most influential DJs and producers in the history of electronic music, Armin van Buuren has been a global ambassador of trance for more than 25 years. The five-time world’s No. 1 DJ has sold out arenas across the globe and is the creator of the internationally acclaimed A State of Trance radio show, followed by millions of listeners every week. His spectacular live performances combine uplifting melodies, cutting-edge visuals and an unmatched festival atmosphere, making his Debrecen appearance one of the highlights of Campus Festival 2026.

Cro-Mags (United States)

New York hardcore pioneers Cro-Mags are one of the defining bands of the crossover hardcore and metal scene. Since the 1980s, their aggressive sound and influential albums have inspired generations of punk and metal musicians. Fans of heavy music will not want to miss this rare Hungarian performance.

Switch Disco (United Kingdom)

British DJ and production duo Switch Disco have become festival favourites thanks to their energetic house music and clever remixes. Their viral dance tracks and collaborations have earned them millions of streams, making them one of the UK’s fastest-rising electronic acts.

Saturday, July 25

Scooter (Germany)

Few dance acts have enjoyed a career as long and successful as Scooter. Led by the unmistakable H.P. Baxxter, the German group has sold more than 30 million records worldwide with hits including Hyper Hyper, How Much Is the Fish? and Nessaja. Known for explosive live shows, Scooter remains one of Europe’s biggest festival attractions and is expected to deliver one of the most energetic performances of the weekend.

Che Sudaka (Spain)

Although based in Barcelona, Che Sudaka brings together musicians with Latin American roots and is famous for its colourful fusion of ska, reggae, punk, cumbia and Latin rhythms. Their concerts are lively celebrations that encourage audiences to dance and sing along regardless of language.

Tokyo Machine (United States/Japan)

Known for combining electronic dance music with video game culture, Tokyo Machine has built a devoted international fan base through releases on Monstercat and performances at gaming and EDM festivals. The masked producer’s high-energy sound blends chiptune influences with modern bass music, making the show especially appealing to younger festivalgoers.

A weekend not to miss

Campus Festival is much more than a music event, featuring street performances, art installations, cultural programmes, food courts and community spaces throughout the Great Forest. However, for many international residents of Debrecen, this weekend represents the festival’s biggest attraction, as globally recognised artists share the stage with Hungary’s most popular performers.

Whether you are an international student spending your first summer in Debrecen or an expat who has made the city your home, Friday and Saturday offer a chance to enjoy world-class live music without leaving eastern Hungary. With Armin van Buuren and Scooter leading an impressive international lineup, the final two days promise to be the most exciting of Campus Festival 2026.

You can find more information about the Campus Festival on its official website.