EcoPro warns of unusual noise in Debrecen as commissioning work begins

EcoPro BM Hungary Zrt. has announced that noise-generating cleaning operations will take place at its Debrecen plant. According to the company’s statement, a so-called “blow-out” procedure will be carried out between July 27 (Monday) and July 31 (Friday) as part of the commissioning of the site’s air separation unit (AP ASU).

During the operation, pipelines and equipment will be cleaned using high-pressure air supplied by the main compressor. Due to the nature of the process, residents in the surrounding area may experience higher-than-usual noise levels on the days when the work is carried out.

Company says the process is safe

EcoPro emphasized that only compressed air will be used during the cleaning process. No chemicals will be used or released, meaning the operation poses no environmental or health risks, and no harmful substances will be emitted into the air.

The company also noted that the affected unit is not yet in production and remains in the commissioning phase. The blow-out procedure is described as a standard and essential part of bringing the facility into operation.

According to EcoPro, the temporary increase in noise should not be considered representative of the plant’s normal operating noise levels once production begins.

The unit currently under development will eventually produce industrial oxygen and nitrogen. However, commercial production will only start after the current testing period and the full completion of the commissioning process.

The company said it had informed the relevant authorities in advance about the planned work and asked residents and affected organizations for their understanding and patience during the temporary inconvenience.