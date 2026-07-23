Police seek witnesses after driver damages railway crossing barrier in Debrecen

The Traffic Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is investigating a suspected offence of endangering transport safety.

According to the investigation, a car was travelling in Debrecen from Alsójózsai Street toward Szentgyörgyfalvi Street at around 9:00 a.m. on July 19, 2026. When the vehicle reached a railway crossing, it struck and broke one of the crossing barriers before leaving the scene.

The Debrecen Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the circumstances to come forward. Witnesses can report in person at the Traffic Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (149 Sámsoni Road, Debrecen), by calling +36 52 457 040, the Telefontanú (Witness Hotline) at +36 80 555 111, or the emergency number 112, which is available free of charge.