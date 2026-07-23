“Sorry, Debrecen” – popular artist cancels Campus Festival performance

The Thursday program at Campus Festival in Debrecen has changed after one of the event’s popular performers, Missh (Mihály Demeter), announced that he would be unable to take the stage due to illness.

In a message shared on social media, the artist apologized to fans:

“Sorry, Debrecen, but I can’t be there today. Unfortunately, I’ve been sick quite a lot lately. I managed to perform at my previous show with a 38°C fever, but now I’ve even lost my speaking voice.”

Following the cancellation, the festival organizers adjusted the schedule for the Metal-Sheet Beat Stage.

PIXA will now begin his performance earlier than originally planned and will play an extended set from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m., replacing Missh’s scheduled appearance.

Festival organizers have advised visitors to check the updated program for any further changes during the event.