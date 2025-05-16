Debrecen Vocational Festival returns on May 17

The 4th Debrecen Vocational Festival will take place on May 17, 2025. This year’s event will include sports programs and free health screenings for all visitors between 10 AM and 6 PM at Dósa nádor Square.

Debrecen’s educational and training opportunities will once again be showcased in a lively family and sports-themed event. Visitors can learn about vocational education paths, internship and job opportunities at local companies, university pathways, and free adult training programs. More than 50 exhibitors will take part in the outdoor event organized by the Debrecen Vocational Training Center (DSZC), with stage programs, interactive tools, and hands-on experiments.

The primary mission of the Vocational Festival is to support career orientation and development for youth in the region. Corporate partners will also be present to provide a comprehensive map of educational and career options for future talents.

In 2025, the event’s featured partner is the “Move, Debrecen!” movement. Throughout the day, zumba and aerobics sessions will take place on the main stage, encouraging families and students to get active. Spread across the square, visitors can enjoy teqball, table tennis, and foosball. A special highlight is the presence of the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute (Daefi), offering free health screenings all day long. This year’s slogan: “Move, Connect, Build Your Career with Us!”

At the event’s press preview, Deputy Mayor Dr. Diána Széles emphasized DSZC’s key role in the city. She noted that today’s youth grow up amid overwhelming media noise, making it difficult to identify what truly adds value to their lives. The Festival aims to provide clear guidance and bridge the gap between professions, companies, and future professionals. Given the rapid pace of technological change, even parents often struggle to advise their children on career choices. This event provides both generations with expert insight.

Dr. Csaba Papp, Director of Daefi, highlighted the importance of exploring the wide range of learnable trades, especially as the training landscape is rapidly evolving. He pointed out that all types of schools — public, church-run, vocational, and military — will be represented, offering a rare opportunity for a comprehensive overview. Even students already in vocational training can discover further paths, such as university-level options. In partnership with DSZC, Daefi has established three dental service points in recent years, showing their shared commitment to both education and student well-being.

DSZC Director General Sándor Szilágyi emphasized that the Festival, which has grown into a full family day over the years, aims to showcase career opportunities and foster cooperation with companies and organizations. The event also welcomes adults seeking to reskill or upskill, offering valuable information for those considering a career change. Recent student successes, such as Luca Pusztai from the Debrecen Vocational School of Commerce and Hospitality winning first place at the National Vocational Study Competition, serve as inspiration. Luca trained for the competition alongside the head chef of Divinus Hotel*****Superior and presented mouth-watering dishes at the Festival’s preview event — a great example of how talent and industry collaboration can go hand in hand.

Source: Debrecen Vocational Training Center (DSZC)

Photo: debrecen.hu