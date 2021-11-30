The following is planned in Debrecen: the railway tram between Szeged and Hódmezővásárhely has started

The tram-train running between Hódmezővásárhely and Szeged started, the scheduled train carrying the first passengers rolled out of the Vásárhely main station on Monday at half-past four.

Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics told reporters on the spot that the construction of the tram-train is the most innovative railway development in Hungary, a means of transport for passengers to get to the center of another city at the stop closest to their apartment.

The next tram would be built between two cities in a similar situation, Debrecen and Oradea. In addition to transport, the development also has a national political dimension, as it would connect Hungarians living on both sides of the border, the politician emphasized.

According to János Lázár, the Fidesz Member of Parliament for the region and the government commissioner for the transport investment, the start of the tram is a historic moment for the people of Hódmezővásárhely, Szeged and all the inhabitants of the country. The development contributes to making Hungary one of the best places in Central Europe, good to live in the countryside – the politician emphasized.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: MTI