Many people have visited this year’s online DExpo

In two days, more than five thousand visitors took part in the online schooling event of the University of Debrecen, DExpo. Those interested could learn about the training offerings of all fourteen university faculties, as well as the services and programs available to students.

For quick and easy access to information, a playlist was created for each faculty on the YouTube channel of UD’s largest enrollment event, allowing DExpora virtual visitors to choose which faculty would like to learn more about their training offerings.

This time, too, many people were curious about the two-day event, with a total of 5,300 high school students watching the introductory videos of the faculties by Friday morning, but the number of viewers could still be significantly higher, as the videos can be viewed on YouTube at any time. Up to 10-15 speakers can be viewed from the larger faculties, including information on the courses, conversations, and those in which the most frequently asked questions are answered by university professionals.

This year’s DExpo was mostly followed by the 18-24 age group, with 70 percent of viewers.

hirek.unideb.hu