Hortobágy reopens to visitors – With discounts awaiting

Thanks to the easing of restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, from May 16, Hortobágy’s tourist attractions are once again open to visitors!

One of the most popular programs, the Puszta Carriage Ride starting from the Mátai Stud Farm, allows guests to experience the stunning natural landscape, indigenous domestic animals, and the traditional herdsmen who care for them. This program is available at a discounted, last year’s price until May 31. More info: https://visithortobagy.com/hu/pusztai-fogatozas

Before or after the carriage ride, visitors can refresh themselves at the Nyerges Presszó, which offers a view of the stud farm’s central stable and reopens on May 16.

On May 25, Gyereknapi Barango-Ló will focus entirely on children at Mátá, where they can take part in an adventure tour, learn about the horses and the stud’s daily life, watch demonstrations of grooming and horseshoeing, and even try riding.

At the popular Puszta Animal Park, especially favored by families with young children, guests can explore Hungarian farm animals and traditional agricultural buildings in a setting reminiscent of a rural homestead.

The educational trails maintained by the Hortobágy National Park Directorate are also open again. These include the Szálkahalmi, Hortobágy Fishpond, Górés of the Egyek-Pusztakócs Marshes, and Bihari Plain trails, all open daily.

From May 16 (except Mondays), the Hortobágy Wildlife Park will be open, including its optional extra safari tour. During ongoing renovations, all visitors can enter at a discounted student/senior ticket rate.

The renovated Hortobágy Shepherd Museum and the Visitor Center’s two interactive exhibitions — “The Nature of Hortobágy” and “The Treasures of the Puszta – The Use of Livestock” — are ready to welcome guests.

A new attraction is also launching at the Hortobágy Visitor Center: in the “Sealed Room” of the Puszta Treasury exhibition, visitors can experience a thrilling and realistic VR cart ride, stepping into the shoes of 19th-century travelers of the Hungarian plains. The 15-minute journey spans an entire year, packed into an immersive experience. Start times and more info: https://www.hnp.hu/hu/szervezeti-egyseg/turizmus/oldal/vr-szekerutazas

As part of Hungarian National Parks Week, organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, all national parks will offer rich programs and exciting adventures on land and water for nature lovers. Hortobágy National Park’s full event calendar is available here.

Scheduled Guided Programs in May:

May 17 (Saturday), 10:00 – Family Morning in the Tiszakürt Arboretum

May 18 (Sunday), 9:00 – Canoe Tour on Lake Tisza

May 21 (Wednesday), 10:00 – Falcon and Eagle Watching in Górés

May 24 (Saturday), 19:00 – Sunset Tour in the Wildlife Park with Stargazing

May 24 (Saturday), 9:00 – Butterfly Photography Tour in Debrecen’s Erdőspuszta

May 24–25 (Saturday–Sunday), 10:00–15:00 – Children’s Weekend at the Hortobágy Wildlife Park

May 25 (Sunday), 9:00 & 11:00 – Weekend Nestling Birdwatching at Hortobágy Fishpond

More information:

👉 www.visithortobagy.com

👉 www.hnp.hu