The air of Debrecen is unhealthy, it is advised to wear a mask outdoors

According to data from the National Center for Public Health (NNK) on Friday, air quality in Miskolc, Putnok, Kazincbarcika and Sajószentpéter is dangerous.

The air in Eger, Nyíregyháza, Debrecen, Szolnok, Kecskemét, Szeged and Ajka was declared unhealthy.

In addition, air quality was challenged in another 13 settlements, including Budapest.

The air hygiene index system includes four categories: acceptable, objectionable, unhealthy, and hazardous ratings.

The NNK has previously drawn attention to the fact that people belonging to vulnerable groups – children, people with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, the elderly and pregnant women – should spend as little time outdoors in unhealthy and dangerous settlements as possible

The masks effectively filter out small aerosol particles from the air, so it is recommended that those concerned wear the mask outdoors. Attention was also drawn to the fact that, even in the event of unfavorable air quality, it is recommended to ventilate the interiors regularly and quickly, and to open the windows outside peak periods along busy roads

In its air pollution forecast, the National Meteorological Service wrote that the weather will be calm on Saturdays and Sundays, and air quality in the northeast will continue to be poor. The concentration of airborne dust exceeds the health limit in a large area on a daily average basis, and in some cases also exceeds the information threshold. A deteriorating trend is also likely in the area of ​​the capital.

Significant improvement is expected on Monday as a cold front intensifies over a large area, even as the wind intensifies. This could improve air quality, they said.

