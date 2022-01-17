Fencing: Sugár Battai is on the main sign in Tbilisi

After winning the Junior World Cup, the swordsman of Interfencing Debrecen SC started the year among adults as well.

This year’s first World Cup for men’s and women’s swordsmen will be held in Georgia from January 14th to 17th. During Friday’s qualifiers, only one defeat slipped into Sugár Battai’s five victories, making it to the top 64 at once. In addition to Sugár Battai, two other Hungarian competitors, Luca Szűcs and Liza Pusztai, will step on Sunday when the women’s fight continues with the 64th mainboard.

Battai’s opponent will be Italian Chiara Mormile to get to 32nd.

“I also drove in the group lap with two inks against the Korean girl and chose good promotions, but in the end she still won 5-4. In addition I am already looking forward to Sunday and Monday’s team competition.”

– Sugár Battai said after the qualifiers.

Interfencing Debrecen SC