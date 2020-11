Thanks to the offer of an individual entrepreneur, Dániel Barcza, the Debreceni Karitatív Testület distributed a total of 1,650 kilograms of potatoes to families and the elderly in Debrecen who were in a difficult situation due to the coronavirus, for a total value of HUF 200,000. The donation was divided into 110 packages of 15 kilograms each.

The offering was handed out to the family and senior citizens on Thursday, November 26, by the board’s volunteers.

Photo: János Miskolczi