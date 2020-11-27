Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Debrecen, received prestigious recognition

Ferenc Markhot was awarded a commemorative medal by Róbert Póka, a professor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the University of Debrecen, who received the professional recognition for his outstanding healing, teaching and scientific activities in Eger on Wednesday.

The award was presented to the professor of the University of Debrecen at the Markhot Ferenc Teaching Hospital at the Markhot Memorial Meeting on the occasion of the 251st anniversary of the founding of the first Hungarian medical training center, Schola Medicinalis in Eger.

Róbert Póka headed the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology between 2013 and 2019, and still heals, teaches, researches, and is a member of many domestic and international professional societies. Teaching is very important to his, he is proud to have received the “Instructor of the Year” award several times based on the votes of the students.

Satisfied patients, proud students, cheerful staff – these are my most important professional goals. Education is the number one duty for me. It is an important mission to pave the way for the students entrusted to me. About 150 diploma theses and TDK field papers were prepared under the supervision of the supervisor, the Hungarian and foreign quarterly and sixth year medical students voted for the “Instructor of the Year” four times.

The professor told hirek.unideb.hu.