Movie Nights continue with KÖZ-Pont Youth Association

Everyone is warmly invited by the KÖZ-Pont Youth Association to join the movie nights held at KraftLab (Bethlen Street 1-9) every Wednesday at 5:00 PM.

After each screening, we’ll have a discussion session to reflect on the film’s message and the important social issues it raises.

If you enjoy meaningful films, valuable conversations, and popcorn – this is the place for you!

Upcoming screenings and film discussions: