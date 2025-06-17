Movie Nights continue with KÖZ-Pont Youth Association

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Movie Nights continue with KÖZ-Pont Youth Association

Everyone is warmly invited by the KÖZ-Pont Youth Association to join the movie nights held at KraftLab (Bethlen Street 1-9) every Wednesday at 5:00 PM.

Learning, leading, and giving back – Inside KÖZ-Pont’s volunteer life

After each screening, we’ll have a discussion session to reflect on the film’s message and the important social issues it raises.

If you enjoy meaningful films, valuable conversations, and popcorn – this is the place for you!

Upcoming screenings and film discussions:

  • June 25, 2025 – Spirited Away
  • July 2, 2025 – The Boy and the Heron
  • July 23, 2025 – Unbroken

Registration is possible until the day before each screening via one of the contact options provided on the poster.

 

 

