Learning, leading, and giving back – Inside KÖZ-Pont’s volunteer life

At the heart of Debrecen’s vibrant international community, volunteers from around the world are creating meaningful change through the KÖZ-Pont Youth Association. We sat down with three volunteers—Yasmina Ahmed from Egypt, Sára Béke from Hungary, and Zoltán Tompa, local organizer of Movie Night—to learn about their experiences, motivations, and what volunteering truly means to them.

“I love the interaction with people” – Yasmina Ahmed

Originally from Alexandria, Egypt, Yasmina joined the KÖZ-Pont Youth Association as part of an international volunteering program. For her, the opportunity to travel, gain experience, and support youth development was what first drew her to volunteer work.

“What I liked the most was being part of language activities. I teach Arabic to those who want to learn, and I also take part in the English Conversation Club. Each session has a different topic, and I enjoy seeing how people think and share ideas. I love that we get to introduce our cultures in schools—it’s often the first time students hear about these things.”

Yasmina didn’t experience major cultural shock in Hungary, having lived in various countries before. She appreciates Debrecen’s calm atmosphere and the diverse student population:

“The city is quiet and beautiful. It’s full of students from different age groups, so there are many opportunities to connect and interact.”

“Volunteering develops your skills—and your mindset” – Sára Béke

Sára Béke has been a volunteer at KÖZ-Pont since April and is also an elected student council leader. For her, volunteering is about both personal development and meaningful dialogue.

“The English Conversation Clubs—Open Café—are my favorite. They allow us to discuss topics you wouldn’t normally talk about with just friends. It’s a space for emotionally intelligent conversations, with people from different backgrounds.”

She highlights how these activities sharpen vital skills:

“Volunteering here has helped me improve my English, time management, critical thinking, and problem-solving. These are soft skills that I’ll use for the rest of my life.”

When asked about cultural shocks, she reflected on differences in how rules are followed or enforced across countries, but saw it as a valuable learning experience:

“It’s great to see our culture through the eyes of others. It broadens your perspective.”

“We help where we can—and we love it” – Zoltán Tompa

As a local volunteer and organizer of Movie Nights, Zoltán Tompa takes pride in helping others enjoy life through inclusive programs.

“We organize activities for people who need support—whether it’s kids with illnesses or those with disabilities. One of the best moments for me was visiting deaf children and organizing sports activities with them. It showed us how capable they are and how much we can learn from each other.”

According to Zoltán, volunteering is about both helping others and self-growth:

“I recommend this to anyone who feels good about helping people. It’s a self-learning journey. You become a better person by giving your time and energy.”

He hopes that more people will join the association in the future:

“The more people we have, the more support we can offer to those who need it.”

Whether it’s through language clubs, cultural exchange, or inclusive community events, volunteers at KÖZ-Pont Youth Association are shaping a more connected and empathetic society in Debrecen—one conversation, one smile, and one activity at a time.