DKV makes online ticketing accessible to internationals without a Hungarian ID card

With the development of the online platform dkvejegy.hu, DKV Zrt. has made it possible for foreign nationals without a Hungarian personal ID card to purchase electronic travel passes. To use this feature, users must first register on the dkvejegy.hu website, where a detailed guide is available under the “Help” button to assist with the process.

Registration can be completed either individually or on behalf of a company. If a customer requires an invoice for their purchases, a client code must be requested once from the DKV Zrt. customer service, and this code must be entered during the registration process.

It is also possible to request and add the client code later.

Registering foreign travel documents and creating a virtual ID

After logging in, users should select “Külföldiek utazási dokumentumai (Travel documents of foreigners)” from the dropdown menu under their profile name. Here, foreign nationals can register their photo ID (such as a national ID card, passport, or a residence permit issued by the competent Hungarian authority).