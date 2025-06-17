Preventive runway maintenance at Debrecen International Airport

Debrecen International Airport has confirmed that preventive maintenance work will take place on the airport’s runway from June 30, 2025, at 11:30 AM to July 3, 2025, at 4:00 PM. The goal of this scheduled maintenance is to ensure the long-term, uninterrupted operation of the airport infrastructure and to continuously improve the condition of the runway.

Ensuring passenger safety is the top priority for airport staff, and preventive maintenance is a crucial step in maintaining safe air travel. During the maintenance period, experts will carry out thorough inspections and, if necessary, refurbishments to guarantee that the airport continues to provide the highest standard of service to its passengers.

Air traffic will be suspended during the maintenance period. The scheduling of the works was carefully chosen to minimize disruption, especially considering the extreme heat during the recent Pentecost weekend, which raised concerns of potential runway damage similar to what occurred last summer. By acting now, the airport aims to avoid an unplanned one-week closure like the one experienced last year.

Affected flights:

June 30, 2025:

No flights affected.

July 1, 2025:

Smartwings: Monastir–Debrecen and Debrecen–Monastir

Freebird: Antalya–Debrecen and Debrecen–Antalya

Wizz Air: Luton–Debrecen and Debrecen–Luton

Wizz Air: Larnaca–Debrecen and Debrecen–Larnaca

July 2, 2025:

MGA: Antalya–Debrecen and Debrecen–Antalya

Lufthansa: Munich–Debrecen and Debrecen–Munich

July 3, 2025:

No flights affected.

Last week, the Debrecen International Airport team proactively contacted its partners to inform them and give airlines and travel agencies the opportunity to notify affected passengers directly.

Debrecen International Airport thanks all passengers and partners for their patience and understanding during this preventive maintenance period. Safety always comes first.