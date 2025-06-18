Black swans return to the Debrecen Zoo after ten years

As we’ve come to expect from Debrecen, the country’s first rural zoo and botanical garden continues to grow its collection with new and rare species week after week: after ten years, black swans (Cygnus atratus) have returned to the Big Forest.

The three females – one hatched in 2018 and two in 2022 – came as a gift from the Attica Zoological Park in Athens, and have already settled into their new home on Swan Lake, where visitors can admire them as well – announced Dr. Gergely Sándor Nagy, managing director.

The black swan is the only swan species with naturally black plumage – with the exception of the white secondary flight feathers found on the underside of its wings, which become visible in flight. Its striking coloration, elegant posture, and red beak make it one of the world’s most spectacular waterbirds. Native to Australia, it inhabits the continent’s lakes, riverbanks, and wetlands, often gathering in massive flocks of up to thousands.

On the European continent, it remains a true rarity: currently fewer than 300 individuals live in zoos. The species became a symbol as early as the 18th century – up until that point, for the Western world, the word “swan” was practically synonymous with a white bird. That changed with the discovery of Australia and the revelation of this dark-feathered species. This is the origin of the phrase “a single black swan can disprove the theory,” which remains in use in scientific discourse today. The black swan is also an important part of Australia’s cultural heritage: it is the official bird of Western Australia, having been added to the state’s coat of arms and flag in 1973 with the approval of Queen Elizabeth II.

Swan River, named after the bird, received its name as early as 1697 from Dutch explorers. Zoo Debrecen is especially pleased to once again include this striking species in its collection, as the institution has been committed for decades to the presentation and preservation of rare and often endangered species. With the arrival of these three females, the goal is to establish a stable group.

Although the black swan is not considered endangered, its population can be threatened in certain regions due to habitat changes and invasive species. The species is long-lived, often forming monogamous pair bonds that last for decades, and is known for carefully rearing its young – making it an ideal candidate for conservation programs. With the return of the black swan, visitors to Zoo Debrecen can once again encounter a remarkable species as part of the zoo’s ever-growing and biodiversity-rich collection, which continues to offer discovery, excitement, and learning opportunities throughout the summer season.

(Zoo Debrecen)