Tragedy in Debrecen: Man sets himself on fire and dies

Police
A fatal incident occurred on Varsa Street in Debrecen, where a man in his 70s lost his life after allegedly setting himself on fire in his own yard. The fire was noticed by employees of the local water utility company who happened to be in the area and immediately alerted the authorities.

Firefighters, police officers, and paramedics arrived at the scene, but the man could not be saved — paramedics were only able to confirm his death. The area was cordoned off for several hours while the authorities conducted an investigation, according to Hajdú Online.

The disaster management authority has launched a fire investigation, and the police are handling the case within an administrative procedure. According to the police, there is no suspicion of foul play or criminal activity.

