Historic success at Zoo Debrecen – First rhea chicks hatched

Another unique species has successfully reproduced at the Debrecen Zoo and Botanical Garden: for the first time in the park’s history, rhea (Rhea americana) chicks have hatched. The zoo began keeping this species in 2022 with the aim of establishing a breeding group from the very beginning. Thanks to attentive care and species-appropriate husbandry, this goal has now been realized—four chicks have hatched, providing quick and outstanding confirmation of the zoo’s professional efforts.

The rhea is unique in that only the male cares for the offspring: he incubates the eggs and leads the chicks after hatching. The females lay their eggs in a selected nest, and then the male incubates them for 35–40 days. He also raises all the chicks, which may hatch from 20–30 eggs. The chicks develop quickly; just a few days after hatching, they can follow their father and move swiftly like adults. The well-developing chicks can now be seen in the rhea enclosure, where visitors can witness this rare and fascinating form of parental behavior. Their thick, striped feathers provide excellent camouflage and add to their charm.

An iconic bird of South America’s grasslands, the rhea is the second-largest flightless bird in the world, closely related to the ostrich. There are five recognized subspecies, each adapted to specific regions from Argentina to Brazil and Paraguay. In the wild, some populations are declining due to land-use changes, habitat loss, and hunting. According to the IUCN Red List, the rhea’s current conservation status is “Near Threatened.”

Zoo Debrecen remains committed to not only showcasing species of conservation importance but also actively contributing to their breeding. The appearance of these new chicks is another step in this mission—and another opportunity for visitors to experience the wonders of the animal kingdom up close.

(Zoo Debrecen)