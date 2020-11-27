The government first revealed how many coronavirus patients are cared for in the intensive care unit

The government information page koronavirus.gov.hu provides daily information on how many patients are connected to a ventilator, but so far we have not been able to know how many are in need of intensive care.

At the government information on Thursday, Gergely Gulyás replied:

“If you remember correctly” there are 961.

This means that the number of coronavirus infections in need of intensive care is much higher than in those who are breathing (there were 640 on Thursday). Not all serious coronavirus infections are ventilated, and doctors specifically try to avoid this because they can have serious consequences during the procedure, increase the risk of death, and have a longer recovery time if you survive.

In any case, comparing the epidemic data of European countries, it turns out that Hungarian health care is not very good, in countries like or larger than us, only in Belgium there are several intensively treated covid patients per million people.