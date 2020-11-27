The number of victims of the epidemic set a record, and patients in their thirties also died

135 people, mostly elderly, chronic patients, died, and another 6,393 Hungarian citizens were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, koronavirus.gov.hu reported on Friday.

The government portal wrote: The number of infected people identified in Hungary increased to 198,440. The number of deaths rose to 4,364, and the number of recovered people was 52,126. The aggregate results of targeted, group testing of nursery, kindergarten, school and social workers are expected early next week, they said.

The number of active infections is 141,950.

Among the deceased, a 31-year-old man was the youngest, with chronic renal failure, diabetes, and vasoconstriction. A 32-year-old woman who also struggled with acute respiratory distress syndrome has passed away. Two 39-year-old women also died, with retardation and epilepsy as well as melanoma and lung cancer in their underlying diseases.

The hospital cares for 7,591 coronavirus patients, 647 of whom are on ventilators. There are 49,549 in official domestic quarantine, and the number of samples has risen to 1,601,203.

According to the map of the site, so far most people have been registered in Budapest (44,276) and Pest County (25,964). It is followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (13,065), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (11,677) and Hajdú-Bihar county (10,405). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (2818).