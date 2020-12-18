There might be a wintry turn at Christmas, there is a chance of having several centimeters of snow by the end of the year

Overcast, humid weather is expected on the weekends as well, no cooling or significant precipitation is expected. No “wintry turn” is expected until Christmas.

According to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service, overcast, humid, gray weather is expected today, with drizzle in several places. During the day, the visibility conditions improve, a lasting dense fog can only be found in Transdanubia in some places or in the mountainous landscapes enveloped in the cloud. The air movement will be weak or moderate, in many places the air will hardly move. The temperature is between 0 and plus 4 degrees during the coldest hours and between 2 and 6 degrees during the day.

On Saturday and Sunday, mostly overcast, humid and in some places foggy weather is expected. Scattered clouds are expected on Saturday, and on Sunday there may be drizzle with possible light rain. The minima are between 0 and 4 degrees on both days, and the maxima are between 2 and 6 degrees – read the forecast.

In a video published on the Facebook page of the National Meteorological Service, Zoltán Üveges said that no “wintry turn” is expected until Christmas.

In the second half of Christmas, however, it is possible that snow will fall along with rain as the temperature drops. According to some snow thickness forecasts, for example, there will be no chance of snow in Budapest until 25, next Friday, after which a thin layer of snow may form at least in the “indicator”. Then, approaching New Year’s Eve, you can expect several centimeters of snow, the meteorologist said.

(MTI)