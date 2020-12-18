Introducing our new websites

The Debrecen Sun is honored to announce that it has launched its Arabic and French websites, which are publishing daily news for our international readers.

The Debrecen Sun is an online news portal that has been working since 2019 and that provides daily articles presenting various news on national and local topics. Its goal consists of providing reliable and accurate information for international students and expats living in Hungary, and to allow them to follow the news in English without missing out on any important detail because of language barriers.

It is with great pleasure that we announce our new addition to the news portal: Shams Debrecen (in Arabic) and Le Soleil de Debrecen (in French).

These new websites will give our Arabic-speaking and French-speaking readers the possibility to read our articles in their own mother tongues, or to choose their preferred language while browsing through news headlines.

We would like to point out the fact that you can follow daily news published directly from the new websites on their respective Facebook pages:

https://www.facebook.com/Shams-Debrecen-118812239976178

https://www.facebook.com/Le-Soleil-de-Debrecen-101430075064124

