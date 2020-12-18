Two million forints were hidden in an unguarded bag in Hajdúszoboszló

Several Hajdú-Bihar police stations are working on the case.

On November 27, around 5 p.m., a suspect found a bag of clothes that was left unattended in Hajdúszoboszló. The man picked up the bag and left the scene.

Following the victim’s report, officers from the Criminal Division of the Hajduszoboszlo and Püspökladány Police Departments carried out a wide-ranging data collection that resulted in identifying the alleged perpetrator. Police arrested the 37-year-old man on December 15, 2020, then and interrogated him as a suspect. He made a confession. During the proceedings, it also turned out that the stolen bag contained foreign currency worth almost HUF 2 million.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdúszoboszló Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against the suspect based on the crime of theft.

