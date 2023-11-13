The Debrecen prosecutor’s office condemned the man who threw away his dog

Within a month, the Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought the pet owner who threw away his dog for financial reasons to court.



According to the indictment, the man from Tiszacsege went to work in his employer’s vehicle on the afternoon of October 10, 2023. The perpetrator had two dogs, but due to his financial circumstances, he could not take care of both, so he took one of the animals with him to get rid of it on the way. On the road section between Tiszacsege and Egyek, he pulled over and let his medium-sized mixed-breed female dog out of the vehicle, leaving the dog on the road and leaving the scene.

His act was spotted by a passing car and the local government was notified, and based on official measures, the animal was captured and transported to a nearby lawn care facility.

On November 8, 2023, the Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought the man who confessed to the crime of animal cruelty before the Debrecen District Court.

The district court found the man guilty of the charges, and therefore sentenced him to 6 months in prison, the execution of which was suspended for 1 year of probation. The verdict is not yet final, the prosecutor’s office noted, while the accused and his lawyer will declare within three working days whether they will appeal.

(Debreceni Nap)

