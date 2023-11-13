The Petőfi tér catering pavilion will open the first quarter of 2024

The construction of the catering pavilion on Petőfi Square has been completed, announced József Hetei, the municipal representative of the district, on Friday, November 10, 2023. The nearly HUF 180 million investment was paid for by the municipality from EU funds. With the completion of the catering unit, the renovation of Petőfi tér has been completed, the municipality of Debrecen announced on its website.



As is known, the completely reconstructed Petőfi Square in Debrecen was handed over in mid-November last year. József Hetei recalled that during the HUF 900 million investment covered by EU funds, approximately 6,000 square meters of grass were renewed, and the contractor also planted shrubs and perennial plants on 3,000 square meters, as well as 85 trees. A 750 square meter, modern playground with 12 play equipment was built. The Petőfi statue, which was inaugurated 73 years ago, has already undergone a complete reconstruction, as well as its pedestal and the outdoor steps leading up to it. A city history learning trail was created, which commemorates the view of the square before World War II.

The street furniture was replaced, benches, designed seating, waste bins and bicycle racks were installed. 14 high-resolution public safety cameras equipped with image processing intelligence, which work even in extreme light and environmental conditions, were also placed on the square. The pedestrian zones around the square, several parking lots, and the intersection of Holló János and Piac streets have also been renovated. The centerpiece of the square is an artificial lake with its water engineering.

The catering pavilion was built on the shore of the lake. The 179-square-meter building has indoor and terraced consumer space. The building of the pavilion also houses a barrier-free, automatic toilet for public traffic, which can be used by people staying in the square, as its door is outside.

When asked by Dehir.hu, József Hetei said that the catering pavilion will be managed by Cívis Ház Zrt., which manages the city’s real estate assets, and they will rent it out for operation. The operator will have to equip the restaurant with the equipment and furniture necessary for cooking and hosting guests, which is expected to open to guests in the first quarter of 2024.

Photo: debrecen.hu