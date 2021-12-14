Daimler Shuts Down Production for a Month in Hungary

German car maker Daimler has shut down production at its plant in Kecskemét, in central Hungary, from December 10 – one week earlier than planned – until January 12, local news portal baon.hu said.

Baon said the plant has been operating with a four-day work week, cutting all Friday shifts, since October 18. Responding to a query by business daily Világgazdaság concerning the earlier-than-planned year-end shutdown, Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary said its workers are getting base pay and benefits for those days, too. As usual, reconstruction and maintenance work will be carried out during the period, the company added. Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary told the paper it had taken into consideration the continuously changing situation regarding parts supply when planning the winter maintenance work and optimised the production plan appropriately. Last year, the plant in Kecskemét turned out over 160,000 cars. Car makers in Hungary have been impacted by the global chip shortage and supply-chain interruptions this year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay