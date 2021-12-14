Hungary’s Ask for Help! Programme Wins European Crime Prevention Award (ECPA)

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary’s Ask for Help! programme raising awareness to bullying and violence among minors and promoting ways of prevention has won the main prize of the European Crime Prevention Network (EUCPN), the communications director of Hungary’s National Crime Prevention Council said on Monday.

The programme puts in focus the development of competences and emphasises the importance of asking for help, László Garamvölgyi told public news channel M1’s morning programme. The Hungarian programme has won the contest’s main prize with 10,000 euros ahead of Scandinavian contenders that had fetched the prize for several years, he said. The programme has been made in partnership with experts of UNICEF Hungary, according to EUCPN’s website. EUCPN aims to promote crime prevention knowledge and practices among the EU member states.

 

