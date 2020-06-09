Service Providers Preparing to Keep Travellers Safe

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Service Providers Preparing to Keep Travellers Safe

Hungarian public transport and tourism companies have taken steps to ensure the safety of passengers during their travels amid the epidemic, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding that discipline shown by private individuals was essential.

Gulyás spoke at an event showcasing the “Travel with us in safety” campaign of the Hungarian Tourism Agency, railway company MÁV, bus company Volánbusz and oil and gas company MOL calling on Hungarians to spend their holidays in the country.

Tourism in Hungary “essentially came to a standstill” in the spring, Gulyás noted. In April, 99% of foreign travellers stayed away, and domestic tourism fell to 5%, he said. Those working in tourism and related sectors have suffered serious losses of income, he said. Offsetting that loss requires cooperation in the coming months, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Justice Minister Discusses Hungarian Protection Measures With EU Ambassadors

Tóháti Zsuzsa

DK Demands Health Bonus to be Extended to Pharmacists, Social Workers

Tóháti Zsuzsa

LMP Proposes Reducing VAT on Basic Foodstuffs

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Piac utca - Calm home in the Center

56 m2 flat for rent
110 000 Ft

Debrecen, Komlóssy utca - Next to Uni for 2

65 m2 flat for rent
125 000 Ft

Debrecen, Kishegyesi út

56 m2 flat for rent
85 000 Ft

Debrecen, Postakert utca

84 m2 flat for sale
51 990 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *