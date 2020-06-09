Service Providers Preparing to Keep Travellers Safe

Hungarian public transport and tourism companies have taken steps to ensure the safety of passengers during their travels amid the epidemic, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding that discipline shown by private individuals was essential.

Gulyás spoke at an event showcasing the “Travel with us in safety” campaign of the Hungarian Tourism Agency, railway company MÁV, bus company Volánbusz and oil and gas company MOL calling on Hungarians to spend their holidays in the country.

Tourism in Hungary “essentially came to a standstill” in the spring, Gulyás noted. In April, 99% of foreign travellers stayed away, and domestic tourism fell to 5%, he said. Those working in tourism and related sectors have suffered serious losses of income, he said. Offsetting that loss requires cooperation in the coming months, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay