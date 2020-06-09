WHO: Virus Trends ‘Worrying’

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó noted that World Health Organisation head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus briefed EU foreign ministers on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Global trends, he said, were still worrying, with over a hundred thousand new cases reported each day, indicating the possibility of a second wave. He said preventive measures must be maintained until a vaccine is available. The WHO has asked the EU to help regions where the coronavirus situation is deteriorating, Szijjártó noted. Hungary has participated in Visegrad Group efforts to provide Libya with a 35-million-euro aid package for border control, he noted. A portion of this sum can be used for virus prevention, he said, adding that Hungary prioritised aiding neighbouring countries, however. “If there’s a problem in the neighbourhood, it could very soon come over here.”

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay