Trianon 100: Mayor László Papp’s Memorial Speech

The peace dictate of Trianon signed on 4 June 1920 was remembered in the main square of Debrecen and also in Bem Square on 4 June 2020.

After World War I, Hungary – as a losing party – lost two third of its territory and more than half of its population in accordance with the decision brought by the powers winning the war. Between 1918 and 1924, more than 350,000 Hungarian people had to flee their native land, leaving behind all that meant home to them, and even so, several million Hungarians remained outside the borders of the mother country. The effects of the Trianon peace dictate signed on 4 June 1920 still mean a national tragedy for the Hungarian people. At the commemoration held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary, Mayor László Papp emphasised: „I believe and profess that if the country still has a government building a strong Hungary in the future, Debrecen will be the centre of a strong cross-border region by the end of this decade. An East-Hungarian bridgehead that will unite the north-eastern part of the Carpathian Basin from Szolnok to Ungvár, Kassa to Nagyvárad, along common interests in the fields of the economy, education, culture and transport. (…) I trust that with God’s help we can unite again, we Hungarians and all who live in the Carpathian Basin can hold each other’s hands and say: never again feud, never again Trianon! I wish that the next hundred years shall be the century of construction, of success and of development for the Hungarian nation!”

debrecen.hu

pixabay