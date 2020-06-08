A Community Garden Opened in Vénkert

The first community garden of Debrecen has opened – announced Lajos Barcsa, Vice Mayor and Municipal Councillor of Vénkert on 3 June 2020. Residents of the neighbourhood will be able to do some gardening in an area of more than 500 square metres in the park in Sinai Miklós Street.

Anybody over the age of 14 can become gardener of the community garden. Applicants have to fill in an application form which can be downloaded from the www.debrecen.hu website. The annual fee for using the garden is 4,000 HUF, which includes the utility fees of the garden. The municipality provides water necessary for watering the plants and a lockable shed for the gardening tools. The gardeners will receive a key to the common shed and to the entrance of the fence surrounding the community garden including their own parcel.

debrecen.hu

pixabay